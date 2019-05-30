Prince: Rave Un2 The Year 2000 | WKAR Special

Tue., Jun 4, 8pm on WKAR-HD | Experience Prince’s legendary talent and peerless showmanship at a dazzling show filmed on the cusp of the new millennium. Watch and call for special offers or GIVE NOW HERE.

The late Prince’s famed Rave Un2 the Year 2000 concert originally aired on December 31, 1999. The concert features guest appearances from such luminaries as Maceo Parker, Lenny Kravitz and Morris Day and The Time. Recorded at Paisley Park Studios, the concert features performances of his timeless hits including “Kiss” and “Purple Rain.”

