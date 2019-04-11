Proposed Human Rights Ordinance Targets Biased Crime Reports

By 3 minutes ago
  • Downtown Grand Rapids
    Grand Rapids' downtown riverfront.
    Courtesy / City of Grand Rapids, Planning Dept.

A proposed human rights ordinance in a west Michigan city includes penalties for violators, including those who dial 911 to try to use police to enforce their own bigotry.

WOOD-TV reports the proposed ordinance for Grand Rapids was developed during months of work and a public hearing is planned April 23 before the City Commission.

Grand Rapids Diversity & Inclusion Manager Patti Caudill says the "Biased Crime Reporting" section of the ordinance would target "the crying wolf when you see somebody who doesn't look like you in your neighborhood and you immediately call the police." A violation could be punishable by up to a $500 fine.

Protected categories in the proposed ordinance would include age, ancestry, creed, conviction record, disability, color, gender identity and expression, among others.

Tags: 
Grand Rapids
Human
Human Rights
rights

Related Content

Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo Announces Death Of Lioness

By Apr 2, 2019
Bakari the Lioness
John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids / Facebook

The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids says an African lioness known for interacting with visitors has died.

President Trump To Rally In Grand Rapids Tonight

By Quinn Klinefelter Mar 28, 2019
Donald Trump photo
Gage Skidmore / flickr creative commons

President Trump is scheduled to travel to Michigan Thursday for a rally in Grand Rapids. It’s the President’s first major campaign-style event since the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump's Return To West Michigan Comes Amid Democratic Gains

By & Daniel Boothe Mar 28, 2019
President Trump rallying in Grand Rapids March 28, 2019
Cheyna Roth

Thousands have already gathered outside Van Andel Arena downtown as President Donald Trump returns to Grand Rapids for the first time since 2016. 