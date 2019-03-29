The Providers | Independent Lens

Mon., Apr.8, 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1| No issue is limited to one area. See how the rual areas are dealing with the opiod epidemic.

Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage, and opioid epidemic in rural America, The Providers follows three healthcare professionals in northern New Mexico at El Centro, a group of safety-net clinics that offer care to anyone who walks through the doors. Amidst personal struggles that reflect those of their patients, the journeys of the providers unfold as they work to reach those who would otherwise be left out of the healthcare system. With intimate access, the film shows the transformative power of providers’ relationships with marginalized patients.