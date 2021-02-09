Push To Get More Flint Children Evaluated For Developmental Issues

By Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio 1 hour ago

Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Genesee County health and education officials want young children from Flint evaluated for developmental issues.

Testing has shown Flint’s drinking water has long since recovered from its lead crisis in 2014 and 2015.

But Nicole Jason, Intervention Services Supervisor with the Genesee Intermediate School District, says women may still be passing lead on to unborn children.

“If they were living on the Flint water line at the time and they continued to drink the water at the time...their bodies do have the lead in it and it can be exposed when they are pregnant,” says Jason.

About a thousand children, five years old and under are in Genesee County programs to evaluate them for developmental problems. But officials say the number of referrals is down because of the pandemic.

Tags: 
The Flint Water Crisis

Related Content

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder And 8 Others Criminally Charged In Flint Water Crisis

By Jan 14, 2021

The Michigan Attorney General's Office Thursday announced criminal charges for eight former state officials, including the state's former Gov. Rick Snyder, along with one current official, for their alleged roles in the Flint water crisis.

Together the group face 42 counts related to the drinking water catastrophe roughly seven years ago. The crimes range from perjury to misconduct in office to involuntary manslaughter.

Flint City Council Approves Using Insurance Money For Water Crisis Settlement

By Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio Dec 22, 2020
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Flint city council has signed off on joining a $641 million settlement of water crisis lawsuits.

The council voted just after midnight after a marathon session Monday night to tap $20 million in insurance funds to pay the city’s share of the settlement.