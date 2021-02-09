Push To Get More Flint Children Evaluated For Developmental Issues

Genesee County health and education officials want young children from Flint evaluated for developmental issues.

Testing has shown Flint’s drinking water has long since recovered from its lead crisis in 2014 and 2015.

But Nicole Jason, Intervention Services Supervisor with the Genesee Intermediate School District, says women may still be passing lead on to unborn children.

“If they were living on the Flint water line at the time and they continued to drink the water at the time...their bodies do have the lead in it and it can be exposed when they are pregnant,” says Jason.

About a thousand children, five years old and under are in Genesee County programs to evaluate them for developmental problems. But officials say the number of referrals is down because of the pandemic.