Q: How important is Preschool?  

A: Preschool for all children is extremely important for one primary reason: Kids who attend public preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten than kids who don't.

Socialization, skill development and self-regulation are a few areas where substantial gaps are noticed. That’s why I reached out to Wendy Boyce, Great Start Collaborative Co-Coordinator of Ingham ISD, to provide information on how to enroll in a program.

The www.inghampreschool.org website enables families to fill out one application to connect to one of many preschool programs. These preschool programs are available in local school districts and community–based providers that offer the tuition-free programs of the Great Start Readiness Program (4 year olds) and Head Start (3 and 4 year olds).

The website also provides more information about these preschool programs and program options, and answers frequently asked questions. Programs are currently being held in a variety of ways including virtual, face-to-face, or a hybrid model. Check out this video to see how fun, interactive and educational virtual preschool can be!

Once a parent fills out the preschool application for their child at www.inghampreschool.org or by calling (855) 644-7735, the process of getting connected to a preschool program is started.

The income limits for the 4-year-old Great Start Readiness Program preschool have been waived for the 2020-21 school year. That means that all children born between 9/2/15 and 12/1/16 are eligible for tuition free preschool this year and can be enrolled as slots are available!

Research shows that children who attend a high-quality preschool the year or two before kindergarten are better prepared for school academically, socially, and emotionally.

There are still openings for the 2020-2021 school year, so parents can apply today! Please contact your local school district’s Early Childhood Director or preschool enrollment office for information on openings in a specific district, or Wendy Boyce at wboyce@inghamisd.org or (517)244-1246 if you have general questions or need more information.

Mrs. Pizzo

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop