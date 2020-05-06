Q: I’m swamped with Work, do you have any tips on balancing it with my children’s learning?

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop

A: Reflecting back and advance preparation is the key.

I had to adjust to a WFH schedule with children and reflecting on my education history helped me figure out how to effectively balance the responsibility.

During my graduate school years, I often prepped meals and study space in advance for my little ones to join me. That included having a small space for them to color or play within my work space.

Be sure to review play expectations frequently and with patience. Sometimes eliminating distance is key to completing necessary tasks. Can they work beside you at the dinner table? Or are you able to work beside them on the floor?

Getting a clear understanding of their assignments over the weekend and putting them in charge of completing their own to-do list for you to review at a scheduled end of workday time versus right when it’s done can also help.

Healthy snacks and meal prep are also a gamechanger. Prepping these early each morning or in bulk on the weekend allows more time for you to continue working when tummies begin to grumble. I place a healthy snack bin on the counter each day for quick responses to the hunger monster. A special treat is offered with the reward of work well done at the end of the day. For older children, accountability and understanding how to be flexible in uncertain times is a necessary discussion to have on repeat.

Above all, be patient with yourself and the process.

Mrs. Pizzo

