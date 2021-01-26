Q: What’s new and exciting for learners at WKAR?

A: The Michigan Learning Channel is on the air now from WKAR TV! And, on January 30, 2021 learners of every age can join me virtually for PBS KIDS DAY with WKAR.

I hope you can join me Saturday, Jan. 30 for PBS Kids Day. We'll have a blast with story time with Daniel Tiger and making Elephant Toothpaste with Callen, Ian and Rishabh of Curious Crew. We’ll be hosting several partner experiences and giving away cool gift bags while supplies last.

Another very exciting event happening at WKAR for learners is the launch of our Michigan Learning Channel. Developed in partnership with leading educators and community leaders, the network delivers instructional content and programming to students, parents and teachers.

In the WKAR television viewing area, the Michigan Learning Channel is broadcasting now over the air on channel 23.5. Antenna users may need to rescan to add the new channel. It is also available as a Live TV stream at MichiganLearning.org and select content is posted there for on-demand viewing. The Michigan Learning Channel seeks to ensure accessibility to all students, educators and families in the state.

All content is offered at no cost to schools, families and caregivers. As new content is developed, it will be added to the Michigan Learning Channel platforms.

The Michigan Learning Channel does not seek to replace teachers. The service will work best for students and families if they are working with their teachers about the best way to use its content. In this way, the MLC can help engage parents more deeply in their children’s learning and encourage them to form strong partnerships with teachers and their local schools.

The programming schedule is available to teachers and school administrators to explore possible integration with lesson plans at wkar.org/michiganlearning.

Happy Learning!

Mrs. Pizzo

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop