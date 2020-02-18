Related Program: 
Rachael & Vilray Share A Mic — And A Love Of Old Swing Standards

By Sam Briger 8 minutes ago
  • Rachael & Vilray first met in 2003 when they were students at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, but didn't begin performing together until 2015.
    Jonno Rattman / Nonsuch Record

The music duo perform songs from their self-titled debut album, which draws on the music of the '30s and '40s. "There is a timeless quality to these old standards," Vilray says.

