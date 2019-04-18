Related Program: Off the Record Off the Record | April 19, 2019 By WebTeam • 4 minutes ago Related Program: Off the Record ShareTweetEmail Ken Sikkema, Bob Emerson, Dan DeGrow and John Cherry join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick. Special Edition. Former Michigan Senate leaders. Watch it at video.wkar.org A special edition of Off the Record featuring former Republican and Democratic Senate leaders. Ken Sikkema, Bob Emerson, Dan DeGrow and John Cherry join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.