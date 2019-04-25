Related Program: Off the Record Off the Record | April 26, 2019 By WebTeam • 2 minutes ago Related Program: Off the Record ShareTweetEmail Rich Baird, advisor to former Governor Rick Snyder appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick. Special One-on-One Edition with Rich Baird, the advisor to former Governor Rick Snyder. Watch it at video.wkar.org Special One-on-One Edition with Rich Baird, the longtime and trusted advisor to former Governor Rick Snyder. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.