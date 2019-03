Topic: Schools get break on snow days. Guest: Rep. Brandt Iden, (R).

Watch it at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses Michigan schools get a break on snow days and Governor Whitmer gets push back on new road funding formula. The guest is Rep. Brandt Iden, (R) Ways and Means Chair, who hopes to expand sports betting in Michigan. Emily Lawler and Cheyna Roth join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.