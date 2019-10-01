Renovation Work To Force Closures Of Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

An international border tunnel connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, Canada will see temporary closures as part of an ongoing $22 million renovation project.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is expected to shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Tunnel officials say additional temporary closures will be required to complete the renovations. The renovations began in 2017 and include replacing the 89-year-old tunnel's concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River. About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

