Rep. Amash Applauded By Largely Friendly Crowd At Town Hall

By 18 seconds ago
  • Justin Amash
    Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) 3rd Congressional Dist.
    Gordon Evans / WMUK

The only Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct was largely applauded during a town hall in his Michigan district.

Rep. Justin Amash spoke to hundreds of people Tuesday night in Grand Rapids. Many gave him a standing ovation, but some of his former supporters expressed their anger with him.

Amash says if people read special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Trump's conduct during and after the 2016 presidential election, they will be "appalled." He says "we can't let conduct like that go unchecked."

Amash says he is not worried about losing re-election over his stance on Trump and says the president fared worse in his district than he did.

Tags: 
Justin Amash
Donald Trump
Grand Rapids
Town Hall
Robert Mueller
Impeachment

Related Content

Wealthy DeVos Family Won't Back Michigan's Amash In Primary

By May 22, 2019
Justin Amash
Gordon Evans / WMUK

Members of the politically powerful DeVos family are no longer financially backing a Michigan congressman who is the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Michigan's Amash, GOP Trump Critic, Faces Primary Challenge

By May 20, 2019
Justin Amash, Jim Lower
WMUK, WKAR

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the first Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, is facing a primary challenge.

President Responds To Michigan Congressman Who Says His Conduct Is ‘Impeachable’

By May 18, 2019
Justin Amash
Gordon Evans / WMUK

UPDATED Sunday at 4:00 p.m.: President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to a Michigan congressman who said the president’s conduct is impeachable. WKAR’s Reginald Hardwick reports.