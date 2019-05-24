Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Report From Nonprofit Group Avaaz Says 'Europe Is Being Drowned In Disinformation'

By editor 46 minutes ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Christoph Schott from the activist group AVAAZ about the group's new research into the online disinformation from far right groups in Europe.