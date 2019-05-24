Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Report From Nonprofit Group Avaaz Says 'Europe Is Being Drowned In Disinformation' By editor • 46 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Christoph Schott from the activist group AVAAZ about the group's new research into the online disinformation from far right groups in Europe. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.