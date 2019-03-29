Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Reports Say U.S. Sees A National Security Threat In Chinese Company Owning Grindr By editor • 7 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Chris Calabrese of the Center for Democracy and Technology about reports that the U.S. sees a national security threat in a Chinese company owning the dating app Grindr. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.