Republicans Boot Inman From Caucus Meetings

State Representative Larry Inman has been booted from closed-door planning sessions with fellow House Republicans. That’s following his indictment on charges of soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI.

Rick Pluta reports on Michigan Rep. Larry Inman booted from Republican caucus.

The indictment says Inman tried to squeeze a prospective donor for campaign contributions in exchange for his vote on a contentious labor issue. Republican House members disowned Inman in a closed-door meeting.

“He has lost the faith and trust of the Republican caucus," said House Speaker and fellow Republican Lee Chatfield. “We believed it was the right thing to do as a caucus. Again, I as well as others, have asked him to resign in his official capacity as state representative, and I still hope he does the right thing.”

Inman did not attend Tuesday’s House session. But he’s said before he won’t step down.

