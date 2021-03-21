Retail Art Gallery Opening In Downtown Lansing

A new retail art gallery opens Monday in Lansing. The Nelson Gallery is located in the former Liebermann’s storefront on South Washington Square.

The gallery is the brainchild of Jen Estill. She owns the building and the Redhead Design Studio upstairs. Estill says the artists involved with the gallery are excited. “I think they understand the importance of art as a cultural tool for making a great place and a great city, and making people’s lives rich and interesting," she says. "I know a lot of artists specifically made pieces to put in this space, and they were inspired by the look and the feel of this space, so that’s exciting too.”

The gallery is named for the building’s designer, George Nelson. “He is an interesting character because he was a very strong influence in architecture, in product design, and in graphic design and marketing, which is where my other business spends its time," Estill explains. "So, it just made a lot of sense to us, and so we just started calling it Nelson, and it just fit.”

Hours at the Nelson Gallery will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays from noon to 5.