Reto Report On PBS | Premiere

Mon. Oct. 7, 9pm on WKAR-HD |Retro Report corrects the record, exposes myths and provides historical context to the fast-paced news of our world today using investigative journalism and narrative storytelling.

In today's 24-hour news cycle, with breaking headlines, all news networks, and online outletsconstantly competing for attention, Retro Report on PBS aims to widen the discussion by providing new insights into how today's events have been shaped by the past. The show is hosted by journalist Celesta Headlee and artist Masud Olufani and features New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz.

More About Retro Report

Retro Report was created by Christopher Buck, who first began drawing up the blueprints for this living news library more than a decade ago. An entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Buck is a reformed news junkie who spent 15 years working as a television editor.

The project was launched by Buck, his partner Larry Chollet and Executive Producer Kyra Darnton and their team of producers, reporters and editors. In keeping with our public service goals, Retro Report is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization of the Internal Revenue Code. We seek tax-deductible donations from foundations, institutions and individuals to support our work.

Just as traditional news companies have created a wall between their advertising and their editorial departments to prevent undue influence, we likewise maintain a wall between our fundraising and our editorial departments. We will not charge for access to the website.