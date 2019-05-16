Right To Life Files Paperwork For Abortion Petition Drive

By 24 minutes ago
  • Michigan Capital
    Michigan capitol building
    michigan.gov

Anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan has filed paperwork to begin a petition drive to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

The organization made the expected announcement Wednesday, a day after the Republican-led Legislature passed bills to prohibit the dilation and evacuation method and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would veto them.

Right to Life, which calls the procedure "dismemberment," needs to collect about 340,000 valid voter signatures. If it does, the Legislature could enact the initiated legislation on its own and sidestep a Whitmer veto.

Right to Life says it has received a "large outpouring of requests to get involved," but it does not plan to begin circulating petitions until the Board of State Canvassers approves the form of the petition.

Tags: 
abortion
Michigan Legislature
Gretchen Whitmer
Right To Life of Michigan

Related Content

Michigan Senate OKs Ban On Abortion Procedure; Gov. Whitmer To Veto

By & May 14, 2019
Michigan Capitol
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

UPDATED Tuesday at 5:57:00 p.m.: The Senate and House passed identical legislation , on 22-16 and 58-51 party-line votes, at a time Republicans across the U.S. are advancing tough anti-abortion bills they hope can pass muster with the Supreme Court.


Nessel Pledges To Not Prosecute Abortions If Roe Is Reversed

By Apr 16, 2019
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Cheyna Roth

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won't enforce state laws on the books that ban abortion.

Michigan Lawmakers Introduce 20-Week Abortion Ban

By Mar 10, 2019
state capitol building
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Some Republican lawmakers in Lansing want to shorten the time period when a pregnant woman can get an abortion. A bill in the Senate would make it a felony to perform abortions after 20 weeks of the probable conception.


Bill To Extend Abortion Telemedicine Ban Sent To Gov. Snyder

By Dec 13, 2018
WKAR file photo

Republican lawmakers voted early Thursday to make permanent a 2012 ban against Michigan doctors prescribing abortion-inducing drugs remotely with webcams or other forms of telemedicine.

State Senate Passes New Abortion Restrictions

By Nov 29, 2018
WKAR file photo

The state Legislature wants to make a temporary restriction on abortion permanent. 