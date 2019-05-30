Rivers of Life | WKAR Premiere

Weds. Jun. 19-Jul 3, 8pm on WKAR-HD | Experience the extraordinary animals, epic landscapes, and remarkable people who live alongside three iconic rivers—the Amazon, the Nile, and the Mississippi.

The Nile | Jun. 19

The Nile is the world’s longest river. From elephants and leopards to extreme kayakers and ancient wonders, its great length provides a lifeline for Africa’s wildest beasts and for some of the world’s most incredible cultures.

The Amazon | Jun 26

The Amazon, the greatest river system on Earth, amasses one-fifth of Earth’s freshwater as it flows east from the Andes to the Atlantic. Boiling streams, crystal clear lagoons, pink river dolphins and a strange new reef are some of its many secret and extreme worlds.

The Mississippi | Jul 3

The Mississippi reaches far beyond the Deep South; its fingers stretch into nearly half of the USA. From the frozen north – where coyotes learn to fish in icy water – down through the nation’s agricultural heart and then to the mysterious, steamy southern swamps where alligators still rule. The many faces of the Mississippi unite a nation.