Ron Weiser Wins Election As Michigan Republican Party Chair

Delegates at Michigan's Republican Party convention have elected Ron Weiser to again lead the party. Meshawn Maddock was elected as the party's co-chair. The candidates said they won with 66 percent of the vote.

Weiser says he is ready to make Governor Gretchen Whitmer a one term governor.

His win follows recent accusations made by the now former Chairwoman Laura Cox, that Weiser paid $200,000 to Republican Stanley Grot to withdraw as a candidate for the race for Michigan’s Secretary of State in 2018.

Weiser called the allegation baseless and a desperate attempt to smear his name. In a statement to Gongwer he said his focus will be on rebuilding the party.

"Our overwhelming victory today is just the beginning. The beginning of our road to victory in 2022. The beginning of a better, brighter future for our children, for our families. The beginning of unifying our party. The skirmishes of yesterday are over," Mr. Weiser said.

"Our focus now rests on the great challenges before us: Rebuilding our party. Defeating Whitmer, Nessel, Benson and other far-left radicals. We must strengthen our House and Senate majorities. We must win back the Supreme Court and the Board of Education."