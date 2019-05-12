Royals Show Off New Baby Archie's Arches In Honor Of Mother's Day

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her first Mother's Day Sunday, six days after giving birth.

Although Mother's Day in the United Kingdom is commemorated in March, new parents Prince Harry and former American actress Markle shared a photo on their official Instagram account of their infant son's feet to mark the day.

In the background are forget-me-not flowers, a favorite of Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, according to royal reporter Victoria Murphy.

Princess Diana’s favourite flower, forget-me-nots in the background of this image #MothersDay2019 https://t.co/eBj1oUqw0R — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) May 12, 2019

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the caption reads. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Monday, weighing in at 7 lbs, 3 ounces. He is seventh in line to the British throne and is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild.

The public has only seen a few glimpses of the royal baby, this photo of Markle cradling her son's arches being one of them.

The post also included a quote from the poem "lands" by Nayyirah Waheed. Waheed is known for posting her work on Instagram and Twitter, and has published two books of poetry.

The poem is an excerpt from Waheed's book salt., according to The Cut.

my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived.