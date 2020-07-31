Rural Mid-Michigan School Districts Propose Multi-Million Dollar Bond Issues

    Several mid-Michigan school districts are seeking bond issues to fund technology, security and infrastructure upgrades.
Several rural mid-Michigan school districts are asking voters to approve multi-million dollar bond proposals on Tuesday. 

 

Leslie Public Schools, which spans parts of Ingham and Jackson counties, is seeking just over $13 million for infrastructure upgrades.  Those include additions to building entryways for security, re-equipping buildings for technology and improving the high school athletic track.  Property owners would pay a 3.30 mill levy for those bonds.

In Clinton County, the Fowler school district is seeking a $17 million bond issue for similar projects and to purchase school buses.  Homeowners would pay nearly five dollars each year for every $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The Fulton school system is proposing a 2.95 mill levy to raise more than $9 million for various technology and infrastructure projects.

Also in Clinton County, voters will be asked to approve a four-year millage to fund the “Blue Bus” transit system.  If approved, the millage is estimated to raise nearly $2 million in 2021.

 

 


