Saginaw Priest Faces Allegation of Misconduct With Minor

By 13 minutes ago
  • Police Lights
    publicdomainpictures

A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is on administrative leave while church officials investigate an allegation of misconduct with a minor.

The decision regarding the Rev. Dennis Kucharczyk was announced Tuesday. The diocese says the alleged misconduct "occurred many years ago," and he was placed on leave Sunday after church officials received information from law enforcement.

The Associated Press sent an email to Kucharczyk Wednesday seeking comment.

A release says Kucharczyk cannot have contact with anyone under 21 or serve in priestly capacities during the investigation.

Kucharczyk is pastor of St. John XXIII Parish, which includes Hemlock, Merrill and Ryan churches. He also served churches in Caro, Caseville, Pinnebog, Midland, Linwood and Saginaw.

The release says he had a leave of absence between 1991 and '93. The AP sent an email to the diocese seeking details about the earlier leave.

Tags: 
Dennis Kucharczyk
St. John XXIII Parish
church
sexual misconduct
Catholic Diocese of Saginaw

