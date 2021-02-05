A Salute to First Responders | Lidia Celebrates America

Fri. Feb. 12 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich travels across the country, visiting the people serving on the front lines.

Lidia meets first responders who’ve worked quietly in the shadows and now find themselves thrust into the spotlight by crises facing the country in 2020. From coast to coast, Lidia follows dedicated police officers, firefighters, paramedics, military and medical workers and also observes first-hand the prominent role that food plays in these first responders’ lives. Lidia discovers what motivates them and, more importantly, how the community can better support them.



A Salute to First Responders is a celebration that is long overdue and uniquely suited to the times. Almost everyone has a story about how they or someone they know has been helped by a first responder.



As she moves from story to story, Lidia becomes overwhelmed by the critical need to give thanks to these everyday heroes. She visits Operation Gratitude, an organization that sends care packages to military overseas and to our first responders here in the United States. Lidia writes her own personal letter to be added to one of those packages. The special culminates with a gesture of food, Lidia’s favorite breakfast risotto delivered to the hospital workers at the Holy Name Medical Center.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA:

Join celebrity chef and author Lidia Bastianich as she travels across the United States in a celebration of culture through food. Lidia is on a cross-country journey to explore the heartland of America, connecting with the people there and finding out how these small American towns are preserving their deliciously diverse culinary traditions. Lidia Bastianich is an Emmy award-winning television host, best-selling cookbook author and restaurateur. She has held true to her Italian roots and culture, which she proudly and warmly invites her fans to experience.