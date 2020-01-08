Sanditon | Masterpiece

Sun, Jan.12 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join us as we watch Jane Austen's final work, Sanditon!

Jane Austen was chronically ill with a mysterious disease in early 1817, when she turned her thoughts to a happier subject. She started work on a witty and delightful novel set in a seaside town. It was never finished until now!

MASTERPIECE’s bold and lavish adaptation of Jane Austen’s final work stars Rose Williams as Austen’s lively but levelheaded heroine, Charlotte Heywood; Theo James as the humorous, charming Sidney Parker; Anne Reid as the forthright grande dame of Sanditon, Lady Denham; Kris Marshall as Sanditon’s compulsively enterprising promoter, Tom Parker; and Crystal Clarke as the mysterious West Indian heiress, Miss Lambe.