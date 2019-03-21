School Delays For March 21st By Joe Dandron • 1 minute ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Pixabay Creative Commons UPDATED at 7:30 a.m. These area schools have two-hour delays in effect the morning of March 21st: Marshall Public Schools Bellevue Community Schools Olivet Community Schools Springport Public Schools Tags: weatherDelaysTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Great Lakes See ‘Superior’ Ice Coverage, But It Won’t Last By Associated Press • Mar 9, 2019 National Weather Service As ice coverage goes, it’s Superior. Michigan Lawmakers May Forgive Snow Days After Frigid Temps By Associated Press • Feb 17, 2019 Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU Michigan lawmakers are considering whether to cut schools some slack after frigid temperatures and other weather caused a high number of snow days.