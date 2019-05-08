School District Millages Pass in Lansing, Mason

Ingham County voters approved school district ballot proposals in Lansing and Mason in Tuesday’s election.

The Lansing Public Schools asked for – and received – a three mill, 10-year sinking fund that will raise $7.3 million for school security upgrades and building repair and construction. In Mason, an operating millage renewal was approved by a comfortable margin. The fees imposed on business property will allow the Mason school district to remain eligible for its state per pupil funding allowance.

In Dansville, a millage that would have raised less than $195,000 over 10 years failed by more than 100 votes.

Also in Ingham County, voters OK’d a nearly $25 million bond issue for the Okemos Public Schools. That funding will pay for a number of improvements, including a sizeable remodeling project at Bennett Woods Elementary.

In Charlotte, voters said no to an almost $28 million bond issue. Unlike Okemos, Charlotte schools have seen declining enrollment, which may have contributed to the bond issue’s defeat.