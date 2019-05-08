School District Millages Pass in Lansing, Mason

    Ingham County voters approved school district millages in Lansing and Mason on Tuesday.
Ingham County voters approved school district ballot proposals in Lansing and Mason in Tuesday’s election. 

 


 

The Lansing Public Schools asked for – and received – a three mill, 10-year sinking fund that will raise $7.3 million for school security upgrades and building repair and construction.  In Mason, an operating millage renewal was approved by a comfortable margin.  The fees imposed on business property will allow the Mason school district to remain eligible for its state per pupil funding allowance.

 

In Dansville, a millage that would have raised less than $195,000 over 10 years failed by more than 100 votes.

 

Also in Ingham County, voters OK’d a nearly $25 million bond issue for the Okemos Public Schools.  That funding will pay for a number of improvements, including a sizeable remodeling project at Bennett Woods Elementary. 

 

In Charlotte, voters said no to an almost $28 million bond issue.  Unlike Okemos, Charlotte schools have seen declining enrollment, which may have contributed to the bond issue’s defeat.   

 

 

 

