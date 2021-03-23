Schor Proposes Lansing's FY 2022 Budget

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has issued his budget recommendations for the city’s upcoming fiscal year.

Schor’s proposal for FY 2022 includes a $237 million spending plan.

The city’s general fund budget would be set at just over $151 million.

That’s a 10 percent increase over 2021, realized through federal dollars that protected Lansing from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other priorities, the budget includes funding for public safety measures to reduce gun violence and to implement the mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance plan.

Lansing continues to face pension and retiree health care costs.

The proposed budget would allocate more than $60 million toward those legacy costs.

Schor’s proposal now goes before the Lansing City Council, which must approve a final budget by May 17.