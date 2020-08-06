Season 7 Premiere! | Endeavor | Masterpiece

Sundays, August 9 -23, 2020 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In Season 7, Endeavour and his colleagues enter a new decade and era of change.



Opening on New Year’s Eve 1969, normal order has been resumed and the team reunited at Castle Gate CID, with Chief Superintendent Bright back in charge. However, the events of the past year have left their mark: old friendships will be challenged, and new relationships will blossom. Amidst the dawn of women’s liberation, social progression and scientific growth, the 1970s begin for Oxford’s finest with the discovery of a body at the canal towpath on New Year’s Day. With the only clue in the investigation a witness who heard whistling on the night of the crime, the team have their work cut out to uncover their culprit.

WKAR PASSPORT

Binge the 3-episode series starting on the night of its broadcast premiere. Learn more about WKAR Passport at wkar.org/wkar-passport.

