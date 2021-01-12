Season 7 Premiere | Finding Your Roots

Tuesdays, Jan. 19–May 4, at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Finding Your Roots Season Seven episodes will continue to feature exciting new guests who are game-changers in their fields, with family histories that illustrate the power and diversity of the human experience. Among them are actors Glenn Close, John Lithgow, Jane Lynch, Audra MacDonald, Christopher Meloni and Tony Shalhoub; acclaimed musicians Clint Black, Rosanne Cash and Pharrell Williams; groundbreaking directors Kasi Lemmons and John Waters; renowned journalists Gretchen Carlson and Nina Totenberg; hilarious comedians Lewis Black and Jim Gaffigan; popular late night personality Andy Cohen and more to be announced.



In sharing their stories, Finding Your Roots uses every tool available, from cutting-edge DNA research to old-school genealogical sleuthing, to reveal long-buried secrets. Spanning the globe, the series compiles family trees in these new episodes that trace throughout the United States and Canada, across Europe and Africa and more. Episode to episode, audiences will meet guests’ ancestors who were businesspeople and bootleggers, war heroes and criminals, farmers and immigrants and the persecuted and the persevering under the most extraordinary circumstances. Together, the arc of each guest’s family personalizes history while emphasizing the human connections that unite everyone.



To the Manor Born | Tue. Jan. 19

Henry Louis Gates Jr. discovers the privileged lineages of Glenn Close and John Waters.



Against All Odds | Tue. Jan. 26

Henry Louis Gates Jr. introduces Andy Cohen and Nina Totenberg to their survivor ancestors.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.