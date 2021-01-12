The Second Impeachment of President Trump | PBS NewsHour

Wed. Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour will provide live special coverage of the House of Representatives’ impeachment proceedings regarding President Donald Trump.

Judy Woodruff will anchor the special programming with contributions from White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and other guests.



After 5 p.m., PBS NewsHour will continue live coverage of the session on the NewsHour’s homepage as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

