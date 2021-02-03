The Second Trump Impeachment Trial | PBS NewsHour & NPR Special

Tue. Feb. 9 at 1pm on WKAR World 23.2, 105.1 FM & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour and NPR will provide live special coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The PBS NewsHour special will be anchored by Judy Woodruff, with contributions from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, among other correspondents and guests.



After 5 p.m., PBS NewsHour will continue live coverage of the session on the NewsHour’s homepage as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.



The NewsHour’s nightly broadcast at 9:00 p.m. will also include reporting and updates from the day’s proceedings.



NPR will also provide coverage of the Senate impeachment trial on WKAR Radio 105.1 FM. Starting time is TBD.