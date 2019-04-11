Secretary of State Benson Outlines Plan To Address Long Lines, Broke Kiosks

  • Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's first Democratic secretary of state in more than 20 years gives her inaugural remarks.
    Jocelyn Benson
    Reginald Hardwick, WKAR

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will unveil changes designed to shorten wait times and fix broken self-service kiosks at branch offices where people renew driver's licenses and conduct other business.

Benson, who took office in January, visited all 131 branch offices. She released her findings Thursday, her 100th day on the job.

The Democrat says one-third of self-service stations were broken and in general were difficult to use. She says many customers have to wait in line far too long to access basic state services.

Among Benson's plans are exploring multi-year license plates and automatic driver's license renewals.

She recently pulled down an online appointment system available in some branches because it was giving customers inaccurate wait times, but her office has begun redeploying the technology.

