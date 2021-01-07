Secrets in Our DNA | NOVA

Wed. Jan. 13 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | What happens once DNA samples are in the hands of testing companies?

Some 30 million Americans have sent their DNA to be analyzed by companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA, hoping to obtain clues to family origins and forecasts of their future health. Explore the power of this information and the unintended consequences that can arise from sharing our data with these rapidly growing online databases. What are the promises and perils of personal DNA?



What are the testing companies looking at, and how accurate are they?



