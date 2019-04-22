Sen. Peters: Climate Change Costing Taxpayers Billions

U.S. Senator Gary Peters says Michigan could play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of climate change.

Peters came to East Lansing for a forum on the financial costs of climate change.

He says, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, climate change has already cost tax payers $500 billion dollars.

But he says Michigan’s auto industry could help address the impact of a changing climate.

“From an engineering standpoint, we are likely to go all electric vehicles and that will have a significant contribution to reducing carbon in the atmosphere and will help us deal with the climate change crises," Peters said.

According to a report from Peters called "The Cost of Inaction," Peters outlines why he doesn't think fighting climate change is a priority for the Trump administration. Administration officials did not provide a response by our deadline.