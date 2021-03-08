Sen. Roy Blunt Announces He Won't Seek Reelection In 2022

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt has announced he will not seek another term next year, making him the latest in a string of long-serving Senate Republicans to decline a reelection bid.

"There's still a lot to do and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate," Blunt said in a video he shared on Twitter on Monday.

Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country.

Blunt, a member of Senate Republican leadership, said he intends to "finish strong" with his remaining time in the Senate. He currently serves as the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee.

He added: "I've tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I'm sure I wasn't right every time. But you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time."

Blunt, 71, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years in the House of Representatives.

He's the fifth Republican to announce his plans to leave the upper chamber, joining Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama. All of the retirement announcements, save for Burr, who announced his plans years ago, came within the past year.

