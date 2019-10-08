Sen. Stabenow Backs House Trump Probe

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says she thinks the House is doing the right thing by investigating President Trump and considering impeachment.

Sen. Stabenow is praising the push in the House for information on the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Saying “this is a president who has abused his power,” the Democrat is also critical of President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria, a move she describes as an abandonment of America’s Kurdish allies in the region. "We are seeing very dangerous actions coming from this president," Stabenow said today in Lansing. "They’re very erratic, and they have long-term implications for our country.”

Stabenow says she’s also disappointed with Republicans in the Senate who don’t see the evidence as an abuse of power. None of the Republicans in Michigan’s congressional delegation support the impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Stabenow was in Lansing to issue a report on how Michigan is affected by the climate crisis. She held a meeting with local health and environmental leaders at the Ingham County Health Department to discuss the causes of warmer waters, increasing precipitation and extreme weather.

The senator says the report indicates that the Great Lakes region is warming faster than any other part of the country. “We’re seeing the high lake levels right now, we’re seeing more ticks, more mosquito diseases, we’re seeing flooding that people are having, we’re seeing erratic storms, all kinds of things happening. So," she concluded, "we need to identify the fact that that’s related to carbon pollution and the climate crisis.”

Stabenow says Michigan is poised to lead the way in addressing the climate crisis by building clean energy vehicles and promoting renewable electricity.