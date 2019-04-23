Senate Adopts Anti-Vaping Bills Over Objections Of Tobacco Foes

By 1 minute ago
  • Vape
    Pixabay Creative Commons

Republicans and Democrats in the state Senate have voted to get tougher on retailers that sell nicotine-infused vaping products to minors. Public health groups said the legislation falls short. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reports.


The legislation is controversial because it would treat smoking and vaping differently under the law. 

Republicans and Democrats voted for the bills.  

But Angela Clock with Tobacco-Free Michigan said that only creates an illusion of being tough on a public health threat.

She said whether they’re smoking or vaping, people are inhaling nicotine. 

“And that nicotine is really the highly addictive piece that really is a stimulant and an addictive drug,” said Clock.

She said anti-tobacco groups will continue to try to get the bills changed as they make their way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature. 

Tags: 
Michigan Senate
anti-vaping
vaping
tobacco
nicotine
minors

Related Content

Bill Package Would Allow People Convicted Of Marijuana-Related Crimes To Have Sentences Reviewed

By Amanda Barberena Apr 16, 2019
Marijuana
publicdomainpictures

Under a new package of bills in the state Senate people on probation or in prison for marijuana related crimes could have their sentences reduced or eliminated.


Michigan Senate Approves Bills To Combat Mail Theft

By Feb 28, 2019
Pixabay Creative Commons

Legislation advancing in Michigan would combat mail theft that law enforcers say is an increasing problem across the state.