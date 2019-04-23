Senate Adopts Anti-Vaping Bills Over Objections Of Tobacco Foes

Republicans and Democrats in the state Senate have voted to get tougher on retailers that sell nicotine-infused vaping products to minors. Public health groups said the legislation falls short. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reports.

The legislation is controversial because it would treat smoking and vaping differently under the law.

Republicans and Democrats voted for the bills.

But Angela Clock with Tobacco-Free Michigan said that only creates an illusion of being tough on a public health threat.

She said whether they’re smoking or vaping, people are inhaling nicotine.

“And that nicotine is really the highly addictive piece that really is a stimulant and an addictive drug,” said Clock.

She said anti-tobacco groups will continue to try to get the bills changed as they make their way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.