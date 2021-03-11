Senate GOP Authorizes Lawsuit Against Whitmer

The Michigan Senate voted along party lines Thursday to authorize a lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate Republican majority OK’d a potential challenge to Whitmer’s use of line-item vetoes in budget bills. The bills were meant to rein in Whitmer’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) said it’s time to let people and businesses make their own decisions on how to be safe during the pandemic.

“The people of Michigan know what to do, they know what to do, and they’re just waiting to be informed, inspired, encouraged, and then trusted,” And right now, we’re still in an environment where this governor does not trust the people of Michigan to do the right thing.”

It will be up to Shirkey to decide whether and when to file a lawsuit.

The resolution was adopted on a party-line vote.

Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) said Republicans are trying to thwart Whitmer’s ability to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

“I hope we can get back to a place where we can do our job, and come together and compromise,” he said. “If you offer no plan, and just complain, and the few things you do offer, they don’t take 100 percent of it, that doesn’t mean they’re not listening. That means they don’t agree.”

Whitmer has said she won’t bargain away the power of her office to deal with the pandemic.

Press Secretary Bobby Leddy said in an e-mailed statement that court action would be a waste of time and money better spent dealing with COVID-19.

“At a time when every penny is needed to help us get back to normal and grow our economy, it defies common sense that the Legislature would try to block money from going to schools to help children learn in-person safely,” he said.

Republican lawmakers won a decision last October in the Michigan Supreme Court in a challenge to Whitmer’s use of executive orders.