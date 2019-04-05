Serving Up Science LIVE Podcast | 2019 MSU Science Festival

By Editor 1 hour ago
  • Serving Up Science
    Serving Up Science
    WKAR-MSU

Saturday, April 20 at 7:00pm-8:00pm Kellogg Hotel | WKAR will be talking all things science! 

Join the original series, Serving Up Science, for a LIVE podcast at the 2019 MSU Science Festival! WKAR Radio host Karel Vega teams up with MSU Food and science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum to weave through scientific research, historical events, and popular culture to explore the orgins of food products and their impact on the Earth.  

WHEN & WHERE
Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center Auditorium
219 S Harrison Rd
East Lansing, MI 48824

ABOUT MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL
Presenters are ready to dazzle, delight, educate, and inform, reaching beyond science to include technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and the important role they play shaping our future and everyday lives.

With over 250 activities, there's something for everyone! Whether you are part of our continuing or ever-expanding audience, the MSU SciFest Team is proud to have you along on our journey to Unraveling the Mysteries. May the wonders of STEAM spark curiosity and inspire your imagination.

For more information please vist sciencefestival.msu.edu.

Tags: 
staytuned
events
In Your Community
MSU Science Festival

Related Content

Final Show! | 2019 BackStage Pass Concert Series | RESERVE SEATS HERE

By editor Mar 15, 2019
BackStage Pass
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

FREE | April, 2019 | WKAR Studios | Seat reservations are available for the final show of the 2019 BackStage Pass Concert Series!

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | Indie Lens Pop-Up

By editor Apr 2, 2019
Fred Rogers
Jim Judkis / PBS-Independent Lens

FREE – Thu. Apr. 18, 7pm at WKAR | Take part in the Great Big Book Drive, and view a special screening and join the conversation on America's most beloved neighbor: Mister Rogers. RESERVE SEATS HERE