Serving Up Science LIVE Podcast | 2019 MSU Science Festival

Saturday, April 20 at 7:00pm-8:00pm Kellogg Hotel | WKAR will be talking all things science!

Join the original series, Serving Up Science, for a LIVE podcast at the 2019 MSU Science Festival! WKAR Radio host Karel Vega teams up with MSU Food and science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum to weave through scientific research, historical events, and popular culture to explore the orgins of food products and their impact on the Earth.

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center Auditorium

219 S Harrison Rd

East Lansing, MI 48824

ABOUT MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL

Presenters are ready to dazzle, delight, educate, and inform, reaching beyond science to include technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and the important role they play shaping our future and everyday lives.

With over 250 activities, there's something for everyone! Whether you are part of our continuing or ever-expanding audience, the MSU SciFest Team is proud to have you along on our journey to Unraveling the Mysteries. May the wonders of STEAM spark curiosity and inspire your imagination.

For more information please vist sciencefestival.msu.edu.