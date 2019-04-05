Serving Up Science LIVE Podcast | MSU Science Festival

Sat., Apr.20 at 7:00pm-8:00pm in the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center Auditorium | WKAR will be talking all things science!

Join the original series, Serving Up Science, for a LIVE podcast at the 2019 MSU Science Festival! WKAR Radio host Karel Vega teams up with MSU Food and science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum to weave through scientific research, historical events, and popular culture to explore the orgins of food products and their impact on the Earth.

About the Festival

Presenters are ready to dazzle, delight, educate, and inform, reaching beyond science to include technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and the important role they play shaping our future and everyday lives.