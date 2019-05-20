Severe Storms Spawn Weak Tornado In Barry County

  • tornado damage
    Barn damaged in tornado on May 19, 2019.
    National Weather Service

Authorities say severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan spawned a weak tornado in western Michigan that damaged barns and knocked down trees.

The National Weather Service says the tornado Sunday evening in Barry County was rated EF-0 and was on the ground for about three minutes.

The weather service estimates that top winds from the tornado approached 80 mph (129 kph). No injuries were reported in the area.

Sunday's storms brought high winds, heavy rains and road flooding across the state. Scattered power outages were reported. Trees were knocked down by winds in southwestern Michigan.

