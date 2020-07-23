She Loves Me | Great Performances

Fri., Jul. 24 at 9pm on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | Enjoy the musical about feuding clerks who are, unknowingly, romantic pen pals.

She Loves Me was the first broadway musical ever to stream live during a performance at Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54. In the musical, Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi star as Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know, the anonymous romantic pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other. Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

Critics unanimously embraced this latest production. Mark Kennedy of Associated Press, for one, remarked, "An astounding cast, a nifty story and memorable songs turn this revival into a celebration of classic musical construction."