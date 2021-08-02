Shiawassee County Commissioner Resigns Following Calls to Step Down Amid Bonus Pay Controversy

Shiawassee County Commission Chair Jeremy Root resigned from his position August 1 following the board of commissioner’s decision to pay themselves bonuses with American Rescue Plan funds.

Board members made the decision July 15 in a closed-door meeting to give themselves and county employees hazard pay bonuses worth between $1,000 and up to $25,000 with money dedicated for low-income and essential workers.

Last week, following public criticism over the decision, the board agreed to return the payments. Root himself was slated to receive $25,000.

That’s on top of the $10,000 they earn each year, plus an allowance for each meeting they attend.

At a meeting Sunday, Shiawassee County residents called on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to remove several members from the board.

Some residents said they want a federal or state investigation into the county’s government.

Chairman Root will remain on the board despite stepping down from his position as chair.