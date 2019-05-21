Related Programs: 
Shoe Retailers Warn Trump That Proposed Tariffs Would Have 'Catastrophic' Effect

Nike, Adidas and other shoe brands told President Trump that proposed tariffs China imports would have a "catastrophic" effect on Americans. This is the latest in the escalating trade war with China.