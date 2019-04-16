Simon’s Preliminary Hearing To Continue In June

The state Attorney General’s office will continue to present its case against former Michigan State University president, Lou Anna Simon, in June. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports.

Simon is accused of lying to law enforcement about what she knew and when about Larry Nassar.

He’s the former MSU sports doctor who sexually assaulted his patients for years. 

A witness in the case against Simon repeatedly said she doesn’t remember if she spoke to the president about a 2014 sexual assault complaint against Nassar. 

Paulette Granberry Russell was the Title IX director at the time of the 2014 complaint. 

“I don’t have any independent recollection of talking specifically about Larry Nassar,” said Russell.

Tuesday was the fourth day of the hearing. 

When it’s over, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for Simon to go to trial. 

