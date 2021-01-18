Related Programs: 
Small Business Grant Program Opens Applications Tuesday

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the program into law after it was authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund last week.
Starting Tuesday, small businesses in Michigan can begin applying for grants designed to help them survive the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


The Michigan Economic Development Corporation program totals $55-million. It covers small industries affected by health laws related to gatherings and face coverings.

Businesses that have fully closed can receive up to $20,000, while others that have been partially shut down can get up to $15,000.

Fifteen local or nonprofit agencies will run the program for every county in the state.

The application period begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and runs until noon on Friday.

Live music and entertainment venues are covered separately under the Michigan Stage Survival grant program.

