Small Business Grant Program Opens Applications Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, small businesses in Michigan can begin applying for grants designed to help them survive the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation program totals $55-million. It covers small industries affected by health laws related to gatherings and face coverings.

Businesses that have fully closed can receive up to $20,000, while others that have been partially shut down can get up to $15,000.

Fifteen local or nonprofit agencies will run the program for every county in the state.

The application period begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and runs until noon on Friday.

Live music and entertainment venues are covered separately under the Michigan Stage Survival grant program.