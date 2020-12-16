Snowbound: Animals of Winter | Nature

Wed. Dec. 23 at 8 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Travel across the snow globe to meet the animal survivors of winter, from penguins to bison.

The coldest and snowiest places on Earth pose a challenge to anyone visiting such locations as the Arctic Circle or Antarctica, but what about the year-round animal population? How do these animals cope for many months with life in these frozen wonderlands, where temperatures can plummet to as low as negative-50 degrees? Gordon Buchanan, a wildlife cameraman used to filming in frigid lands around the globe, explains how creatures like the wolf, Arctic fox, bison, reindeer, lynx, weasel, polar bear, penguin, Weddell seal and wooly bear caterpillar adapt to their surroundings or employ clever tactics to survive.

Whether they're undergoing a physical adaptation, using super senses, employing clever tactics to gain the advantage or just being built for frigid conditions, these animals of winter not only subsist but thrive in some of the coldest places on Earth.

