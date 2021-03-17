The Sound of 13 | 90.5 Classical

Mondays, Mar. 22–Jun. 14, at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Hosted by Garrett McQueen, The Sound of 13 is a 13-week series of programs recognizing the significant influence and contributions of Afro-Americans to classical music through the lens of the 13th Amendment.

The 2020 killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many other Black citizens led many in America to reckon anew with race… including classical music institutions and their patrons. Radio and podcast host Garrett McQueen opens a historical and contemporary conversation of race and classical music with the 13th amendment as the guide in a new series that will be heard on WKAR, called The Sound of 13. The 13-episode program will air Mondays at 7pm, starting March 22, and end June 14, just before the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19.



Garrett McQueen is a professional bassoonist who has performed with symphonies and in venues across the country. He is also an accomplished instructor and has performed in multiple Broadway musicals and television series. Garrett is a strong advocate for the diversification of classical music and the advancement of Black musicians in the field. He is the creator of and co-host of Trilloquy, a weekly podcast and arts initiative that affirms the "classic" aspects of compositions from all cultures in an effort to decolonize so-called "classical music."



Mar. 22

An Englishman's Connection to American slavery



Mar. 29

Antonín Dvořák Falls in Love With "Negro Melodies" on His Trip to America



Apr. 5

Music in the Black Church



Apr. 12

A Tone Poem of William Grant Still



Apr. 19

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor



Apr. 26

Black Codes



May 3

Henry Thacker Burleigh in America's Reconstruction Era



May 10

Ballet Music of William Grant Still



May 17

Seven Last Words of the Unarmed



May 24

Paul Freeman, the Musician, Conductor and Recording Artist



May 31

Feelin' Good



Jun. 7

Selma and the 15th Amendment



Jun. 14

"Blind Tom" Wiggins



Listen to each episode at wkar.org.